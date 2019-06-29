DLRC meeting, reviews performance of banks held in Ramban

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat chaired District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting of officers of banking and civil departments to discuss the achievements of banking sector in deposits and advances.

As per an official, the meeting was attended by representative of RBI, Gurvinder Singh, CPO, Dr. Kasturi Lal, Lead District Manager, Shakeel Ahmed Bhat, Director RSETI Subash Chander, DGM-NABARD, Arushi Sharma, CAO, GM DIC, AD Employment, DSHO, and others bankers and officers of line department.

During the meeting, the DDC released the Annual Active Report 2018-19 of Rural Self Employment Training Institute, Ramban.

It was informed in the meeting that up to March 2019, an amount of Rs. 1374.00 crore has been recorded in the deposit and Rs. 530.79 crore in the advance sector and the CD Ratio of district has been increased by .50% and stands on 38.13%.

DDC directed the bankers to redouble their efforts and initiate concrete steps to achieve 100% targets besides improving the CD ratio of the district from 38.13% to national target of 60%.

He directed the bankers to focus more on rural areas for 100% financial inclusion of masses besides providing banking facilities at their door steps.

The meeting also held threadbare discussion on various centrally sponsored schemes under which loans are provided to the beneficiaries.

The Chairman expressed dismay over poor performance by the banks in achieving targets of CD ratio besides towards credit in Agriculture sector, SME segment and other priority sectors.

He directed all the banks to take effective measures for ensuing small loans especially in Agriculture, Education and employment sector so that majority of the population would be facilitated under various schemes besides providing KCC to the farmers.

DDC directed the bankers to provide loans under MUDHRA, Atal Pension Yojna besides effectively implementing PMJDY, PMJJY, PMSBY,PMAPY and other financial assistance schemes. He directed the agriculture authorities and bankers to jointly ensure proper implementation of PM Kissan Yojna and Pardhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for providing financial security to farmers.

Meanwhile, a meeting to review the functioning of Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) at Ramban was also held wherein suggestions from different departments for opening new small scale units were sought, the official added.