About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DLRC meeting, reviews performance of banks held in Ramban

District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat chaired District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting of officers of banking and civil departments to discuss the achievements of banking sector in deposits and advances.
As per an official, the meeting was attended by representative of RBI, Gurvinder Singh, CPO, Dr. Kasturi Lal, Lead District Manager, Shakeel Ahmed Bhat, Director RSETI Subash Chander, DGM-NABARD, Arushi Sharma, CAO, GM DIC, AD Employment, DSHO, and others bankers and officers of line department.
During the meeting, the DDC released the Annual Active Report 2018-19 of Rural Self Employment Training Institute, Ramban.
It was informed in the meeting that up to March 2019, an amount of Rs. 1374.00 crore has been recorded in the deposit and Rs. 530.79 crore in the advance sector and the CD Ratio of district has been increased by .50% and stands on 38.13%.
DDC directed the bankers to redouble their efforts and initiate concrete steps to achieve 100% targets besides improving the CD ratio of the district from 38.13% to national target of 60%.
He directed the bankers to focus more on rural areas for 100% financial inclusion of masses besides providing banking facilities at their door steps.
The meeting also held threadbare discussion on various centrally sponsored schemes under which loans are provided to the beneficiaries.
The Chairman expressed dismay over poor performance by the banks in achieving targets of CD ratio besides towards credit in Agriculture sector, SME segment and other priority sectors.
He directed all the banks to take effective measures for ensuing small loans especially in Agriculture, Education and employment sector so that majority of the population would be facilitated under various schemes besides providing KCC to the farmers.
DDC directed the bankers to provide loans under MUDHRA, Atal Pension Yojna besides effectively implementing PMJDY, PMJJY, PMSBY,PMAPY and other financial assistance schemes. He directed the agriculture authorities and bankers to jointly ensure proper implementation of PM Kissan Yojna and Pardhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for providing financial security to farmers.
Meanwhile, a meeting to review the functioning of Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) at Ramban was also held wherein suggestions from different departments for opening new small scale units were sought, the official added.

Latest News

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Jun 28 | Agencies
Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Jun 28 | Agencies

'Results of Class 10th, Ann (Pvt), Bi-Ann 2018-19 of Machil, Keran, Ka ...

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Elected govt in J&K in "nation

Elected govt in J&K in "nation's" interest: Tewari

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Jun 28 | Agencies
Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Jun 28 | Umar Raina
Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

Jun 28 | RK Web News
Saudi raises India

Saudi raises India's Haj quota by 30000

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Harwan

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights

New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights' ex ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DLRC meeting, reviews performance of banks held in Ramban

              

District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat chaired District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting of officers of banking and civil departments to discuss the achievements of banking sector in deposits and advances.
As per an official, the meeting was attended by representative of RBI, Gurvinder Singh, CPO, Dr. Kasturi Lal, Lead District Manager, Shakeel Ahmed Bhat, Director RSETI Subash Chander, DGM-NABARD, Arushi Sharma, CAO, GM DIC, AD Employment, DSHO, and others bankers and officers of line department.
During the meeting, the DDC released the Annual Active Report 2018-19 of Rural Self Employment Training Institute, Ramban.
It was informed in the meeting that up to March 2019, an amount of Rs. 1374.00 crore has been recorded in the deposit and Rs. 530.79 crore in the advance sector and the CD Ratio of district has been increased by .50% and stands on 38.13%.
DDC directed the bankers to redouble their efforts and initiate concrete steps to achieve 100% targets besides improving the CD ratio of the district from 38.13% to national target of 60%.
He directed the bankers to focus more on rural areas for 100% financial inclusion of masses besides providing banking facilities at their door steps.
The meeting also held threadbare discussion on various centrally sponsored schemes under which loans are provided to the beneficiaries.
The Chairman expressed dismay over poor performance by the banks in achieving targets of CD ratio besides towards credit in Agriculture sector, SME segment and other priority sectors.
He directed all the banks to take effective measures for ensuing small loans especially in Agriculture, Education and employment sector so that majority of the population would be facilitated under various schemes besides providing KCC to the farmers.
DDC directed the bankers to provide loans under MUDHRA, Atal Pension Yojna besides effectively implementing PMJDY, PMJJY, PMSBY,PMAPY and other financial assistance schemes. He directed the agriculture authorities and bankers to jointly ensure proper implementation of PM Kissan Yojna and Pardhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for providing financial security to farmers.
Meanwhile, a meeting to review the functioning of Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) at Ramban was also held wherein suggestions from different departments for opening new small scale units were sought, the official added.

News From Rising Kashmir

;