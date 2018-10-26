DLRC meeting held at Kishtwar

Jammu, Oct 25:
District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Thursday chaired District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting to review quarterly CD Ratio, progress made by banks and line departments besides performance of SBI RSETI, Kishtwar.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by ADDC, CPO, LDO RBI, DDM NABARD, LDM, representatives of RSETI, NRLM, Fisheries, DIC, DUDA, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry Departments, Senior Managers of banks and other sponsoring agencies operating in Kishtwar.
During the meeting, the progress and achievements made by the banks in the implementation of various government-sponsored schemes like Kissan Credit Card, Self Help Group under NRLM, Housing for all, handloom weavers, mapping of schools with banks, SHGs sponsored by DRDA/NGO/agriculture department and NABARD, JLGs, Artisan Credit Card, and Stand Up India were discussed in detail, the official said.
DDM, NABARD informed the meeting about various schemes like Rural Mart and Rural Haat being implemented by NABARD.
The DDC called for focused attention on dairy and sheep husbandry sectors for creation of income generating units in far-flung areas. He asked the concerned officers to adopt effective modus operandi to spread awareness of schemes among masses across the district.
He further asked the bank authorities to organize awareness camps regarding financial literacy to educate the masses about various banking products and Government sponsored schemes.
The DDC and LDO RBI entrusted upon the banks to improve their CD ratios and the line departments were asked to sponsor self employment local cases at an earliest for the welfare of the beneficiaries. Representative of DUDA was also advised to sponsor cases to Banks at the earliest.
Various issues pertaining to allotment of state land to RSETI for construction of building, review of the progress made by RSETI up to September 2018, sponsoring of BPL unemployed candidates for training by line departments, sponsoring besides, loans provided by banks under direct lending mode were discussed.
The meeting was also informed that the District Administration has identified land at Indira Nagar, Kishtwar for RSETI and the land will be leveled by District Administration and will be provided to RSETI.