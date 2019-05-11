DLRC meeting held at Ganderbal

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting of District Ganderbal was convened here today under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Ganderbal, Shafaqat Iqbal, CPO Ganderbal, Lead District Manager Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad, Cluster Head JK Bank, Farhat Abbas, LDO RBI, DDM NABARD, Director RSETI, Manzoor Hamdani, coordinators from banks and the participants from all the line departments.

At the outset of the meeting, Lead District Manager, Farooq Ahmad Wani briefed the house about the achievements of the banks operating in the district under District Credit Plan 2018 -19.