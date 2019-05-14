DLRC, DCC meeting held at Budgam

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Monday chaired District Level Review Committee/District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) meeting at New Conference Hall Budgam.

The meeting was attended by Convener of the meeting Lead District Manager, Chief Planning Officer Budgam, Director RSETI, Budgam, DDM NABARD, officers of line departments, bank heads operating in the district and other officers.

During the meeting, while welcoming the participants, Lead District Manager Budgam Aijaz Ahmad presented the performance of all other banks and line departments of the district for March quarter- 2019.

Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar while reviewing the performance and progress emphasized on priority sector lending particularly agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, handloom and education and stressed on underperforming banks to do more in lending.

Similarly she instructed line departments to coordinate with banks more effectively for better performances in sponsorship cases particularly agriculture, handicrafts / handloom, horticulture and animal husbandry.

She also stressed on educating the unbanked area masses so that they could reap the benefits of many schemes available for them.