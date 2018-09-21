Déjà vu at borders

‘He watered the dry gardens of freedom with a surging wave of his blood and indeed he awakened a sleeping Muslim nation’
On September 20, 2018 Rising Kashmir published a report on the heightened tension along the International Border after Border Security Force sounded an alert following its claim that a Hawaldar named Narinder Kumar was abducted, tortured and killed by Pakistan’s Border Action Team. The report also said about the fear lurking in the area as such incidents are usually followed by cross border firing. It is worth to note that the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly has already started (on 18 September). There are also peace overtures that have been exchanged by the leadership in India and Pakistan. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has hinted at peace dialogue to settle the issues, which was also endorsed by Peoples Democratic Party yesterday (September 20, 2018) after it said in its tweet that the party hopes PM Modi reciprocates Imran Khan’s dialogue offer. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is going to meet Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of 73rd UNGA meeting. So far so good. But read the reports that appeared in press exactly a year ago and ahead of the 72nd UNGA session. There is intense shelling along the International Border and in Arnia sector and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. It is a déjà vu and people are at loggerheads to blame the agency responsible for thwarting even a prospect of peace between the two countries. As always the two countries will blame each other and Kashmir will have to pay the price. Last year, then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti while addressing the people in a frontier district, batted for peace between India and Pakistan, but more importantly made an appeal to the leaders of India and Pakistan to put an end to the hostilities. Back then Nawaz Sharif was already out and there seemed to be no one to reach out to. Today, Pakistan has a new and dynamic PM in the form of Imran Khan. While Imran has pushed the ball in the Indian court with the dialogue offer, it remains to be seen how things will come out. Elections in India are also said to be a major factor as BJP-led central government is trying to consolidate its vote base before the election bugle is sounded. Whatever the outcome, both India and Pakistan must realize that their hostility directly takes a toll in Kashmir. If it is customary to enter the UNGA session with loud noise along the LoC and along International Border, the practice needs to be ended.