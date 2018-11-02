Diwali,Urs arrangements finalised at Kishtwar

Rising Kashmir NewsKishtwar
Additional District Development Commissioner Kishtwar on Thursday finalized the arrangements for smooth celebration of the Diwali and Urs Mubarak festivals.
The meeting was held at Mini Conference Hall of New DC Office Complex Kishtwar, an official said.
He said that among others who participated in the meeting include ADC Kishtwar ACR Kishtwar DFO, Dy. Sp (Hq),Tehsildar Kishtwar, ARTO Kishtwar and other District and Sector Officers besides representatives of Auqaf Islamia Kishtwar, Members of Majlis Shora Committee and Sanatan Dharam Sabha also attended the meeting.
ADDC directed PHE authorities to ensure availability of sufficient drinking water for Zayreen/ devotees at the shrines i.e Astan Bala and Astan Pani and were further directed to ensure supply of potable drinking water and construction of temporary latrins in view of heavy rush of people during incoming festivals, the officials added.
Executive Officer, Municipality was asked to ensure cleanliness in and around the town as well as Chowgan ground.
The ADDC also directed CMO Kishtwar to provide medical facilities and also establish three temporary camps at Dak Banglow, Hidyal Chowk and Bus stand and also keep ambulances available round the clock.
Besides Dy. SP (Hq)Kishtwar was directed to deploy adequate number of security personals at all required places for strict maintenance of law and order .
ARTO Kishtwar was directed to ensure availability of adequate number of Buses and other Passenger vehicles for smooth to and fro movement of devotees during the Urs Mubarak besides he was directed to make appropriate arrangements for the parking and make necessary fixation of rate list for auto-rickshaw and magics.
ADDC said that fire crackers shall be sold only at the specified selected/identified places and asked the concerned for intensifying market vigil to keep a check on quality and prices of essential commodities.
He directed concerned authorities of PDD to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festivals.
He also directed the fire and emergency services department to keep fire tenders ready to meet any eventuality besides concerned FCS and CA department was instructed to ensure availability of sufficient ration and Sugar during ensuing festive season, the official added.