Diwali arrangements reviewed in Kathua

Jammu. Oct 22:-
District Development Commissioner Kathua, Rohit Khajuria, on Monday convened a meeting to review the arrangements for ensuing Diwali festival.
According to an official, DDC directed Tehsildar Kathua, SHO and CEO, MC Kathua to keep a strict vigil on the sale of the fire crackers and ensure its sale on identified locations only.
He directed the Fire and Emergency services department to keep the fire tenders available to meet out any eventuality.
He further said that crackers can only be sold at Sports Stadium Kathua and at Government School ground at Sawan Chak.
He said that committee comprising of Tehsildar, AD FCS&CA, Assistant Controller Legal Metrology and CEO of MC Kathua will keep a check on the quality and rates of eatables, sanitation and encroachment in market places and other busy places in the town. He also directed the committee to keep a check on the adulterated and synthetic milk products.
He called for immediate seizure of adulterated sweets and other eatables and book such erring traders.
DDC also directed the Legal Metrology Department to keep a check on the weigh and measure instruments especially during the festival season. He also directed the authorities to seize the polythene bags wherever they are being used.
AD FCS & CA was also directed to ensure proper ration supply in all tehsils. He directed PDD and PHE to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply and also asked to keep available water tankers to meet the requirements. He also passed instructions to the traffic department to put in place effective mechanism to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
CMO Kathua was directed to keep the ambulance stationed at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and sufficient stock of life saving drugs in every Hospital and PHC. He directed the health department to remain equipped to deal with the cases of burn injuries and other mishaps during the festival.
CEO MC Kathua and EO Lakhanpur Municipality were directed to maintain cleanliness and take measures to avoid any congestion due to fruit and other vendors in the town markets, the official added.
Among others SSP Kathua, ACR, Executive Engineers of PHE and PDD, Tehsildar, AD Fire & Emergency Services besides other district officers were present in the meeting, the official added.