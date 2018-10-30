Diwali arrangements discussed at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 29 :
The arrangements for the smooth celebration of Diwali in Udhampur district were discussed at a meeting of District Officers of various departments and representatives of Beopar Mandal and Chamber of Industries and commerce, held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Gurvinderjeet Singh here at Conference Hall DC Office Complex Udhampur.
According to an official, detailed discussions were held on the related arrangements like installation of cracker stalls, security, maintenance of law and order, traffic regulation, drinking water and power supply, sanitation, Medicare, checking of rates and quality of eatables and deployment of fire tenders.
It was given out in the meeting that the venue for the sale of crackers has been specified at Subhash Stadium, Udhampur the ADC asked the shopkeepers of the town not to sell crackers at their establishments except the already identified venue, the official added.
He asked the PHE and PDD to ensure adequate drinking water and uninterrupted power supply especially at the venue of stalls where people in large number would visit for purchasing crackers and fireworks.
The Executive Officer, Municipality would ensure cleansing of venue of cracker stalls and entire town. The Health Department would ensure first-aid facility and Fire Services to deploy fire tenders to meet any eventuality, the official added.
He said that the meeting also decided that a joint team of officers of Food Civil Supplies and Public Distribution, Health, Municipality, Legal Meteorology and Revenue departments would conduct frequent checks in the narkets to keep a check on the rates and quality of products especially sweets and fruit items.
He asked the fire and emergency services Department to keep the fire tenders ready to meet any eventuality at venue site. He instructed the traffic authority to prepare a comprehensive traffic plans for smooth flow of traffic in the city.
He said that special squads would keep strict vigil on the quality and rates of eatables during the festive days and in case of sub-standard quality or over charging comes in the notice, heavy fines would be imposed.
The meeting was attended by IAS Probationer Santosh Sukhdev, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Sonu Pargal, District Information Officer Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia, Chief Medical Officer Dr.K.C Dogra, Executive Engineer PDD, Rajinder Gupta, DSP Hq Zahid Wani and other district officers of various departments besides representatives of various trade unions of the district, the official added.