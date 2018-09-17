Divisional Level Inter-District football Tournament concludes in Poonch

POONCH, SEPTEMBER 16:
Three day Divisional Level Inter-district Football tournament concluded here today.
A total 17 matches were played between the teams from Five Districts of Jammu Division namely Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajori and Poonch. The matches were played in Under 14, Under 17 and Under 19 Category of Girls and Boys.
The winner in Under 14 Girls category was team Kathua and the runner up was District Jammu. In Under 17 Girls category District Jammu emerged winner and District Poonch end up as runner up. In Under 19 Girls Category District Poonch defeated District Samba team.
Under 14 Boys category, District Jammu defeated District Poonch , while District Poonch emerged winner in Under 17 Boys defeating Jammu district. In Under 19 Boys category District Poonch emerged winner and District Jammu end up as Runner Up.