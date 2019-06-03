Divide Kashmir Valley into two parts for KPs’ rehabilitation: Panun Kashmir

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Panun Kashmir today appealed Prime Minister Narindra Modi to create ‘Union Territory’ in Kashmir by dividing Valley into two parts for the return and rehabilitation of seven lakh Kashmiri Pandits.

The demand was raised by Ajay Chrangoo, top leader of Panun Kashmir, while speaking to media here in Jammu.

Chrangoo said that “Time has come when Modi Government should create a Union Territory, dividing Kashmir valley into East and North parts so that ‘Union territory’ is created for the Kashmiri Pandits.”

“From last five years, we remained mum. However, as second term in office, Modi Government must do something for Kashmiri Pandits for their return and rehabilitation safely,” he added.

He demanded that Panun Kashmir should be invited for discussion with the Government (Modi Government).

“There is a need to re-organize Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu should be separated from Kashmir, and Kashmir should be divided into two parts (East and North) for Kashmiri Pandits,” he demanded.