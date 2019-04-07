Div Com’s explanation on highway traffic ban confusing, unsatisfactory: Tarigami

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

While calling for its immediate withdrawal of ban on the movement of civilian traffic on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu highway, senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Saturday said the “explanation of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir that “there will be no blanket ban on movement of civilian traffic on the highway” is unsatisfactory and confusing.”

Addressing a party convention in Kulgam he said the ban on the movement of civilian traffic on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway twice a week would have serious repercussions. The Governor Administration must revoke the ban immediately and find an alternative for the safe passage of security forces convoys.

The decision must have been taken by the Government as a security issue, but why should be the issues of patients, students, employees, businessmen, and others who will suffer hugely due to this ban left unattended?

This highway is the only road link that connects Kashmir with rest of the country. This is completely choking the freedom of movement for lakhs of residents as it will restrict people from going to jobs and will halt business activities. How will patients move? It is unheard-of in recent history.

The ban will not only deprive patients from reaching to hospitals on time but is also bound to dent the Valley’s horticulture industry and tourism. There is a large chunk of apples stored in cold storages, which requires urgent transportation to various destination in the country. The apple crop will be hit badly by the ban. Besides, it will also delay the chemical treatment of orchards. The ban is unjustified and will make small-time farmers suffer.

