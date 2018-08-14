Div Comm Kashmir, ADGP Law and Order, IGP Kashmir call on Governor

Srinagar, Aug 13:
Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Muneer Ahmad Khan, ADGP Law and Order and S.P. Pani, IGP Kashmir, called on Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan today.
Khan briefed Governor about the details of the counter-terrorist operation in Batamaloo area yesterday morning and the surveillance arrangements which have since been enhanced in the entire city and beyond. Baseer Khan and Pani briefed Governor about the arrangements which have been put in place for the Independence Day Celebrations on 15th August 2018.