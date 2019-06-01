Div Com visits Yatri Niwas, takes stock of arrangements

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, today conducted an extensive tour of Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar to take stock of arrangements being made for annual Amarnath Yatra.

As per an official, the Divisional Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and other senior officers of concerned departments.

The officers of Tourism Department apprised the meeting of the progress on various works being executed inside the complex for providing better facilities to the pilgrims during the Yatra. It was also informed that the work of upgradation and repair and renovation of Yatri Niwas is expected to be completed by 20th of June, 2019.

The Divisional Commissioner inspected upcoming Amusement Water Park and other tourist facilities at Bhagwati Nagar being executed by Tourism Department under Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

The Executive Engineer Tourism Jammu gave a presentation on upcoming facilities at Bhagwati Nagar informing that work on Amusement Park and other facilities shall be completed by October, 2019.

Divisional Commissioner expressed satisfaction over upcoming state of the art facilities being established by the Tourism Department. He also directed for further augmenting the upcoming facilities like Tourist Information Centre, Tourist Cafeteria, Resting Shelter, Parking, Police and Paramilitary Assistance, Gender Based Toilets, Queue Complex, Amphitheatre, IRCTC Booths and other components. He laid stress on developing more area under landscaping, plantation and water bodies to attract local and domestic tourists.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the concerned Department to further gear up men and machinery for timely completion of pending works.

Later, the Div Com inspected on going works on Indoor Sports Club Bhagwati Nagar, the official added.