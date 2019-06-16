Div Com visits Baltal base camp, reviews yatra arrangements

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan visited Baltal Base Camp today where he convened a meeting to have a first-hand appraisal of the preparedness put in place for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2019 via Baltal route.

He was accompanied with DIG, central Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, DDC Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, ADDC Shafqat Iqbal, ADC, chief engineers of PDD, R&B, I&FC and PHE, Director Disaster Management and concerned District officers of Health, Forests, Animal Husbandry, BSNL, Information and the other concerned Departments.

Taking an extensive review of the arrangements put in place to facilitate the yatris, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir asked all the concerned Government Departments, service providers and all other agencies to complete the entire remaining work pertaining to their departments before deadline so that all the arrangements and logistics are positioned well in time before the commencement of the yatra on July 01, 2019.

The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir while reviewing the positioning and the Disaster Management measures, emphasized the need for ensuring prompt response in case of any emergent situation. For this purpose, he asked all the concerned agencies to ensure greater coordination at all levels.

During the visit, he directed the concerned officials that tents and langers should be strictly installed as per the lay out design already formulated and urged for ensuring that all camps and langers are equipped with fire extinguisher equipment.

He directed the concerned to ensure the basic arrangements including potable drinking water, power supply, installation of Halogen lights, bathroom, toilet facilities and availability of essentials commodities are put in place well on time.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the R&B department to ensure repair, renovation and restoration of yatra route well before the commencement of yatra. He directed for special focus on slippery tracks/ areas and other critical spots including camping sites of Domail, Railpathri and Holy cave. He stressed for completion of pre-fabricated structures, wire meshing near slide prone areas and restoration of track at an earliest.

Regarding Healthcare facilities at Emergency Hospital Baltal Base Camp, the CMO Ganderbal informed that 40 bedded Hospital is already made functional besides sufficient stock of life-saving drugs, additional stock of oxygen cylinder and other medical facilities like X-ray, ECG are available.