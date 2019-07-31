Div Com visits Bakshi Stadium, inspects ongoing dev works

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stadium to be developed as per international standards

Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited Bakshi Stadium where he inspected ongoing development works in the stadium.

The Divisional Commissioner was briefed about the progress of works executed by National Project Construction Corporation Limited (NPCCL).

The Divisional Commissioner issued strict directions to the executing agency to expedite the work on the project in double shifts so that it gets completed within the given time frame.

He further directed the Police to ensure that the vehicles ferrying construction material for ongoing work, get smooth passage.

Khan asked PDD to install 33 KV dedicated feeder for Flood Lights immediately. Concerned departments were directed to provide the necessary support to the agency on a priority basis.

He impressed upon engineers to work with zeal and enthusiasm to ensure that projects are completed on time.

The Divisional Commissioner asked Deputy Commissioner to monitor the progress on a daily basis to ensure its timely completion and submit weekly progress report on the pace and bottlenecks, if any to the Div Com office.

Secretary Youth Services & Sports Sarmad Hafeez, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, DG Youth Services & Sports, Commissioner SMC, Secretary Sports Council, Superintending Engineers of PDD, R&B, PHE, I&FC, SSP, Traffic Officers and other concerned officials were accompanied with the Divisional Commissioner.