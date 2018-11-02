Div Com urges for fire safety audit in households

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 01:
Stressing on the need to conduct fire safety audit in households, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today said safety audit addresses the inherent fire hazardous associated with the day to day activities in households.
In this regard Div Com urged people to take assistance from concerned PDD employees and fire & Emergency departments.
The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while inaugurating the one-day awareness workshop on Electrical Safety, Accident Prevention and Disaster Management, at the Institution of Engineers (India), J&K State Centre, Srinagar.
The event was organized by J&K State Disaster Management Authority, Jhelum-Tawi Flood Recovery Project, in collaboration with Institution of Engineers India J&K State Center and J&K Power Development Department (PDD). The objective was to generate awareness about safety precautions to be taken, identifying and eliminating electrical safety hazards.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir hailed the efforts of the organizers for this very important programme and said that it is vital to take safety precautions when working with electricity. “Safety must not be compromised and some basic ground rules need to be followed always,” he said.
He said it is essential for electrical workers to ensure that they take safety measures while working and protect themselves so that the incidents of accidents can reduce.
To minimize electrocution accidents of PDD employees during working at HT lines, the Divisional Commissioner asked Director Disaster Management to conceptualize a proposal so that corpus fund, gloves, plastic uniform and other safety equipment will be procured.
More than 250 participants were present in the awareness workshop including Engineers from PDD, Electric linemen, Civil Society Members, Civil Defence Volunteers, SDRF Personnel and Disaster Management Professionals.
The workshop covered major topics related to Fundamentals of electrical safety, risk assessment, hazards identification, their controls, safety measures, etc.
The participants were also imparted training related to Fire Safety measures, First Aid, Search and Rescue, followed by a mock drill. Certificates of participation were also distributed among participants.
Secretary Technical in Power Development Department, Er. Bashir Ahmad Dar, Chairman Institution of Engineers and Director Disaster Management Er. Aamir Ali, Director Training, Testing, Inspection and Commissioning Wing (TTIC) Er. Mohammad Yousuf Baba, Honorary Secretary IEI Er Aaquib Dewa, Executive Committee Members of IEI, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Irfan and other concerned officers were present in the workshop.