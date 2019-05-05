Div Com tours City, reviews Darbar move arrangements

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today conducted an extensive tour of Srinagar city to inspect all arrangements and face lifting works being put in place for ensuing Durbar Move.

He visited Secretariat road, Jehangir Chowk, Lal Chowk, M.A Road, TRC, Raj Bagh, Lal Mandi, Iqbal Park, Ram Bagh, Barzullah, Hyderpora, Airport Road and other places to review arrangements put in place.

The Div Com was told that the face lifting, including white wash, paint, laying of tiles and renovation of pathways, besides landscaping of open spaces was in full swing.

Divisional Commissioner enjoined upon the officers to complete the repair, renovation and other maintenance works before opening of the offices so that the departments could function in a hassle free manner.

Khan asked the executing agencies to keep their activities at maximum to complete the works on Sunday morning.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed the concerned officers to further gear up men and machinery on double shifts for timely completion of all repair and renovation works.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Engineer R&B, Additional Commissioner SMC, SSP Traffic, SP (South) Srinagar, RTO Kashmir, Engineers from ERA, and other concerned officers were accompanying the Divisional Commissioner.