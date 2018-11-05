Div Com tours city, inspects restoration work

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 04:
Consequently upon the directions from Governor and Chief Secretary the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today conducted extensive city tour along with Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and senior officers of the Divisional Administration, to inspect the restoration work of essential supplies, which were disturbed due to the unprecedented snowfall across the valley on Saturday.
The Divisional Commissioner visited power control room at Power Grid Station Bemina and personally inspected the restoration of electricity supplies there.
The visiting dignitary was informed that electricity supply to North Kashmir was mostly charged at 10 am today and by evening, electricity supply will be restored at all parts of the valley except some areas of South Kashmir districts where four towers have fallen.
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) had already deployed their men and machinery on the spot for the restoration work so that electricity supply will be restored as soon as possible.
The Divisional Commissioner visited Boulevard road, Gupkar road and other areas across the city where the restoration work for electricity are going on.
He directed Chief Engineer PDD to restore electricity supply across the valley by today positively. And expedite the restoration work of tower erection at South Kashmir so that electricity is restored there as soon as possible.
Later, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir visited SKIMS and other city hospitals to review heating, electricity, doctors on duty, working of diagnostic machines, Blood Banks and other facilities.
He interacted with the patients to enquire the facilities being provided to them.
Khan directed Health authorities to provide each and every facility to the patients especially during winter months.
Later, the Divisional Commissioner visited Batamallo, Bemina, Kak Sarai, Safakadal, Saki-Dafar, Eidgah, Ali Jan Road Soura, Shaheed Gunj, Jahangir Chowk, Budshah Chowk, M.A. Road, Lal Chowk, Dalgate, Sonwar, Gupkar Road, Boulevard Road and other areas to review the clearance of snow from main and interior roads.
Engineers of Mechanical Engineering Department informed the visiting dignitary that the department had pressed their men and 131 snow clearance machines besides snow cutters to remove snow from the roads.
He directed them to work with utmost dedication and synergy to meet any exigency during winters.