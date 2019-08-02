About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com tours City, inspects dewatering measures

 Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today conducted extensive assessment of the city following heavy torrential rains as well as consequent water logging in different areas of the capital.
During his visit, the Divisional Commissioner visited Sonawar, TRC Crossing, M.A. Road, Polo View, Regal Chowk, Residency Road, Lal Chowk, Budshah Chowk, Amira Kadal, Hari Singh High Street, Jehangir Chowk, New Secretariat Road, Naaz Cinema & LD Crossings, Wazir Bagh, Gogji Bagh, Solina, Ram Bagh, Baghat, Barzulla, Chanapora, Bagh-i-Mehtab and other areas of the capital city to take first hand appraisal of the situation which rose due to torrential rains.
The Div Com was briefed about the measures being taken to tackle water-logging and preparedness to deal with any kind of exigency.
It was informed that 80 Dewatering Stations, 115 mobile de-watering pumps and adequate number of fire tenders with personnel have been put on duty in various waterlogged areas across the city. The I&FC is also using their mobile pumps to pump out rain water that had accumulated at various locations.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned to ensure additional de-watering pumps along with deployment of men and machinery at all the vital locations in the capital.
For quick and effective action, he stressed engineers and officers of line departments including SMC, UEED, R&B, I&FC and Traffic to carry out field inspections every hour across the capital and ensure that water is pumped out from the roads, streets and especially from schools, hospitals and electricity stations as soon as possible. The officers were directed to send hourly report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office about the status of de-watering measures.
In future, concerned departments were asked to ensure that all the identified areas are constantly manned and supervised by officials so that the moment water-logging occurs, the authorities can swing into action immediately.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Commissioner SMC, Chief Engineers of Irrigation, Flood Control (I&FC) & Roads, Building (R&B), SP Traffic and other concerned officers of various Departments accompanied with the Div Com.

 

 

 

 

 

