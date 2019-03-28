Div Com takes stock of election preparedness in Samba

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Wednesday visited the border district of Samba to take stock of election preparedness and availability of minimum assured basic facilities at the polling stations for upcoming General Elections.

As per an official, Divisional Commissioner along with District Election Officer Samba Sushma Chauhan visited Bari Brahmana, Ramgarh and Samba Polling Stations and assessed the availability and accessibility of drinking water, ramps, electricity, Transportation Plan, Communication Plan, Complaint redressal mechanism including assured minimum facilities for people with special needs.

Verma said that persons with special abilities are an inalienable part of our society and an important constituent of election process and in this regard all the facilities like transport, wheel-chairs besides divyang youths accessibility to polling booths have been put in place.”

District Election Officer Samba also exhorted all the Nodal Officers to closely monitor the election-related activities and regularly submit daily report while maintaining close coordination with their counterparts to achieve a free and fair election in the district.

Vijay Sharma Sub Divisional Magistrate (ARO Vijaypur) and Kulbushan Khajuria Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ARO Samba), Sanjeev Kapoor District Informatics Officer Samba, D. Kumar District Social Welfare Officer, besides other concerned were also present in the meeting, the official added.