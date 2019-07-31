About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com takes stock of development requirements at Transport Nagar

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday conducted a tour of Transport Nagar, Narwal and took stock of upgradation works needed for development of the ever-busy business hub.
As per an official, he was accompanied by Vice Chairman JDA, Vikas Sharma, Commissioner JMC, Pankaj Magotra, Engineers of PHE, PDD, PWD UEED and other concerned officers.
During his visit, the Div Com observed the road and drainage system is in poor condition which needs to be urgently repaired.
The Members of Transport Nagar traders Union raised several demands. They apprised the Div Com that the dilapidated condition of roads and drainage system in the area is creating problems for the traders.
The Div Com passed directions for covering nullah passing through the area with grating and making old drains functional.
The traders also apprised about poor drinking water facilities, to which, the Div Com issued on the spot direction for cleaning the water tanks in the area and providing safe drinking water to the market.
The Div Com asked concerned departments to prepare a detailed estimate of the works for Road and Drainage system on priority.
Union members also sought construction of community hall/ rest room saying that over 10 thousand people are working in the area.
The Div Com asked the concerned departments to issue notice to the concerned for removing defunct/ abandoned vehicles from the roadside.
He also directed for formulating a plan for development of Transport Nagar which includes toilet complex, Rehari zone, Food Courts, Health centre and other facilities.
He urged the Union to keep the area clean and start plantation drive on vacant space and dividers for its beautification.

 

 

