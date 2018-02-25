Div Com reviews working of healthcare sector

Srinagar:
Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday reviewed the working of the healthcare sector in Kashmir wherein he was apprised of new initiatives taken by the department for the benefit of people.
The meeting was attended by Director Health, CMOs and other officials of the department. The Director gave a detailed presentation on the working of the department. He said that the department is massively investing in adopting information technology so that the healthcare becomes efficient and easy for the general public.
The Div Com appreciated the working of the department and said that the biggest proof comes in the shape of recognition at national level. He informed that the neonatal mortality rate has come down heavily due to initiatives were taken by the department. He lauded the standard operating procedure (SoP) adopted by the department tailor-made for every district based on their needs.
Giving the example of District Hospital Pulwama, the Director said that round-the-clock monitoring of hospitals, purchase of new machinery, repair of old machinery, public grievance redressal system and other initiatives have shown substantial improvement.
The Director said that color coding of bed sheets (separate color for each day) and mandatory filling of feedback from the patients and attendants has brought down corruption levels. He said that the response time to emergencies has come down to just 45 seconds at the major district hospital which helped in saving hundreds of lives this winter.
The Div Com also lauded the progress at Kashmir Skill and Simulation centre, where doctors from other states are also coming for training purpose. He directed the officials to continue the initiatives so that the healthcare sector in Kashmir emerges as the most efficient one in the country.
