Div Com reviews water transport issue on Jhelum

 in a bid to ease traffic congestion in summer capital Srinagar, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting to review modalities for water transport on river Jhelum. Various issues were discussed threadbare in the review meeting.
Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Director Tourism, Chief Engineer Irrigation & Flood Control and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

