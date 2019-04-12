Div Com reviews water transport issue on Jhelum

in a bid to ease traffic congestion in summer capital Srinagar, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting to review modalities for water transport on river Jhelum. Various issues were discussed threadbare in the review meeting.
Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Director Tourism, Chief Engineer Irrigation & Flood Control and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.
