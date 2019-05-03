Div Com reviews traffic related issues across City

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting to review traffic related issues across the city.

Identification of Taxi, Mini bus and Auto-rickshaw stands, identification and operationalization of parking sites, improvement of cross roads and intersections, removal of encroachment and vendors at Panthachowk and Parimpora bus stand, face lift of Parimpora bus stand, checking of overloading on different routes in the city, management of traffic lights, control of noise pollution and other issues were discussed threadbare in the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir stressed the officers to ensure removal of all bottlenecks immediately for the traffic de-congestion across the capital city.

Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, RTO, VC SDA, Commissioner SMC, SSP Traffic, Regional Director State Pollution Control Board and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.