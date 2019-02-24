Div Com reviews stock position of essential commodities across Kashmir

Srinagar, February 23:
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday convened a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners to review stock and supply position of essential commodities like ration, petrol, diesel, LPG and functioning of hospitals across the valley.
All DCs briefed regarding the stock position in their respective districts and informed there is sufficient stocks of essential commodities across the valley, besides hospitals also have adequate supplies.
The Divisional Commissioner took a detailed review of the status of stock and supply position, allocation, lifting, distribution of essential commodities under Public Distribution System and directed the concerned authorities to put in place effective monitoring mechanism to ensure that ration distribution is further streamlined and made time bound.
In order to stop hoarding, profiteering and black marketing across the Kashmir valley, Divisional Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to start intense drive with recently constituted special task force (STF) for daily inspection of stock and supply position of essential commodities.
He directed strict action against the storekeepers, fair-price shop dealers and concerned Tehsil Supply Officers failing to report on duty.
Khan stressed for round the clock power supply and heating system in all hospitals, besides proper health care facilities.
Director Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) was directed to keep close liaison with the divisional and all district administrations with regard to ensuring availability of essential items and LPG cylinders in the Valley and also to make inventory of the vehicles carrying essential commodities from Jammu to Kashmir Valley for the time bound distribution of essential commodities to the valley consumers.
The Divisional Commissioner stressed all Deputy Commissioners to provide up-to-date service and quick redressal of all grievances so that consumers do not face any inconvenience in lifting of essential commodities.
Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudury, Deputy Commissioner Baramullah Dr G.N. Itoo and other concerned officers were present in the meeting where other Deputy Commissioners of the Kashmir Division participated the meeting through video conferencing.