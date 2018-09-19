Div Com reviews status of Jammu-Akhnoor, Sudhmahadev roads

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, Sep 18:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today reviewed the progress of four-laning work on Jammu-Akhnoor road and upgrading of Sudhmahadev Road in district Udhampur.
According to an official, chairing a meeting here, the Div Com reviewed action taken by various departments to overcome bottlenecks and expediting work on the Jammu - Akhnoor and Sudhmahadev roads.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Engineer PHE, Ashok Gandotra, ACR Jammu, Nissar Ahmed shad, Manager NHIDCL Pushpdev Narayan.
Deputy Commissioner Udhampur attended the meeting through Video Conference besides senior functionaries of concerned departments.
The Div Com also reviewed the status of forest clearance and directed for submission of estimates of tree cutting and compensatory afforestation for the two road projects. He asked concerned district administration to submit the confirmation of area of Government and private land associated with the projects.
Manager NHIDCL apprised the Div Com about the status and issues regarding the four laning work on Jammu-Akhnoor road. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur informed about the status of work on Sudmahadev road.
The Div Com directed for completion of procedure for transfer of land to NHIDCL in terms of both the projects. The Div Com further asked the concerned to work in tandem so as to remove the hindrances and swift completion of the projects.
Regarding Sudhmahadev road, he directed the construction agency to adhere to the timeline and ensure early start of work on the ground, the official added.