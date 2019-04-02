About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com reviews Shab-i-Meraj arrangements

Calls for better, improved facilities for devotees at shrines in Srinagar 

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today reviewed arrangements put in place across the valley for smooth observance of Meraj-ul-Alam.
He directed to ensure better and improved facilities for the devotees who are expected to pay their obeisance at the Asar Sharief Hazratbal Shrine, Jenab Sahib Soura, Asar Sharief Shahri Kailashpora and other shrines in the valley on Meraj-ul-Alam days.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the district administrations to ensure availability of water supply, electricity, essential commodities, healthcare, cleanliness and illumination in and around the shrine, transportation, parking facility, deployment of fire tenders, magistracy and establishment of emergency control rooms at the shrines where the Meraj-ul-Alam is observed.
He asked the management of Wakaf Board to provide required facilities to the people coming from far-off areas to the shrines, while R&B was asked to repair damaged roads leading to these religious places.
It was decided that NDRF, SDRF, Civil Defence, Red Cross and other volunteers will be deployed at all shrines so that devotees do not face any inconvenience. RTO Kashmir and JKSRTC will deploy adequate number of public transport and buses on the shrine routes throughout the festive night.
The Div Com enjoined upon the Traffic Police Department to make fool-proof traffic plan for the day, while SMC was asked to ensure sanitation in and around the premises of city shrines.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Director FCS&CA, Chief Engineers of PHE & R&B, SSP Traffic, RTO Kashmir, SSP Security, Secretary LAWDA, GM JKSRTC, Joint Commissioner SMC, J&K Wakaf Board officials, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned officers were present in the meeting where as all Deputy Commissioners of the Kashmir Division participated the meeting through video conferencing.

 

