Div Com reviews rehabilitation of Dal dwellers

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting to review the status of rehabilitation measures for Dal dwellers.

The meeting was attended by VC LAWDA, ADC Srinagar, Joint Director Environment & Remote Sensing, Collector LAWDA, Enforcement Officers, Tehsildars and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

During the meeting various measures were discussed threadbare regarding the rehabilitation of Dal dwellers and Geo-tagging of the water body.

The Div Com stressed upon the concerned authorities to speed up the rehabilitation process and also complete field survey, besides Geo tagging of the Dal Lake at an earliest.