Div Com reviews Ramzan arrangements, directs strict action against profiteers, black marketers

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In view of the holy month of Ramzan, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday directed all Deputy Commissioners to start intense market checking across the valley on a daily basis and take strict legal action against profiteers and black marketers.

The official spokesperson said that the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir made these directions in a review meeting to ensure proper arrangements for the month of Ramzan.

The Deputy Director FCS&CA informed the meeting that adequate stock of essential commodities like rice, flour, and sugar are available in the valley, beside the additional quota of sugar is being provided to the consumers.

Div Com said that all Deputy Commissioners would ensure the availability of essential commodities in the Valley, besides ensuring display of rate list in their shops.

He also exhorted upon the SMC authorities to provide better sanitation arrangements, besides the installation and repairing of street lights in the city and other important religious places. He directed PDD and PHE officials to ensure the uninterrupted power and water supply during the holy month.

Div Com stressed for round the clock transport facilities to the devotees visiting Hazratbal and other religious places. He also asked all Deputy Commissioners of Valley to prepare adequate route plan with traffic department so that better transport facility is provided to the people during these auspicious days and asked the traffic department to publicize the route-plan through media.

Deputy Commissioners will constitute a joint control room at all DC offices in coordination with concerned departments and publicize their contact numbers through media.



