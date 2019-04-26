Div Com reviews progress on convergence mode works

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the works taken up in convergence mode.

As per an official, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, DG RDD, Rehana Batul and senior functionaries of Sericulture, Horticulture, Agriculture and other concerned departments while all Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along with concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Div Com of the status of plantation drives and other initiatives taken up under convergence mode in their respective districts.

