Div Com reviews progress on construction of bunkers along IB, LoC

Calls for expediting pace of work, timely completion
JAMMU, JANUARY 11:
Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Friday reviewed the progress on construction of bunkers along international border here at a meeting of DCs of border districts of Jammu.
According to an officials, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chouhan, Chief Engineer R&B, Shudheer Shah, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Jammu, Sanjay Kumar, besides senior functionaries of concerned departments while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch attended the meeting through video conference.
The DC Kathua apprised that out of 1956 individual bunkers, work on 452 is in progress and 237 are nearing completion.
DC Samba, Rajouri, Poonch apprised the Div Com about the status of construction of bunkers in their respective districts. They informed about the work being done by executing agencies in their respective districts so far and also shared future plan with Div Com.
DC Rajouri informed that out of 2000 bunkers, work allottment of 310 bunkers has been done and 602 are under evaluation while work on 60 bunkers is in progress.
DC Poonch informed that work on 152 community bunkers and 129 individual bunkers, has been allotted, while work on 20 bunkers is in progress.
The Div Com directed DCs to conduct a review meetings of AEs, JEs and contractors of their respective districts and chalk out strategy for expediting the work.
The Div Com asked the concerned departments to chalk out strategy for early completion of work and make activity calendar and share progress on works with respective DCs.
He asked the DCs to seek progress reports on regular basis to expedite the pace of work and meet the timelines, the official added.