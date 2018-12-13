Div Com reviews progress of PMJAY scheme

Srinagar:
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that the government was committed to provide “free health care facilities to the poor people” under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) scheme.
The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while reviewing the progress of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme in the Kashmir division including Leh and Kargil districts, here at a meeting.
During the meeting, all Deputy Commissioners of the valley including Leh and Kargil gave details of the progress in the implementation and registration process of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme in their respective districts. The Divisional Commissioner directed DCs to involve Revenue, Health Services, Social Welfare and Rural Development Department officials for door to door survey and organize village assemblies so that duplication, wrong entries, deaths and migrated persons are weeded out from the enrolment list, after proper verification.
He stressed upon the officers to work religiously so that no eligible person is left uncovered under the scheme and also send the daily based report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office for further action.
Khan stressed upon the need to speed up the process besides maintain close coordination with the concerned Deputy Commissioners and also among concerned officers so that the registration of deserving people is done in a time bound manner. Khan directed DCs to make arrangements for installing additional enrolment machines and devices in their respective districts to fast-track the enrolment process on National Portal and ensure that beneficiaries in their respective districts come to Common Service Centres (CSCs) for enrolment and receiving Golden Cards. He also reviewed the progress of implementation of the scheme in all hospitals and number of poor patients already been given free health care facilities under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme, which was rolled out in the country as well as in Kashmir on December 01, 2018. The Divisional Commissioner expressed hope that through the efforts of all those involved with PMJAY, and the dedication of the doctors, nurses, healthcare providers, ASHAs, ANMs etc, the scheme would become a big success for poor, needy and deserving people.
On the occasion, Khan said that the Government is working with a holistic approach to improve the health sector in the valley and the focus is on both "Affordable Healthcare" and "Preventive Healthcare."
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Principal GMC, Deputy Director Health Services, Chief Medical Officer, Joint Commissioner SMC, Chief Medical Officer, Assistant Commissioner, Senior officer from SKIMS and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) including Leh and Kargil districts and Chief Executive Officer of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme attended the meeting through video conferencing.
Govt constitutes Committee for implementation of JKREGP
Jammu: Governor’s administration on Wednesday constituted State level Monitoring Committee for implementation of J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP).
According to the order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), administrative secretary, Industries & Commerce Department would be the Chairman of the Committee while as Director Industries Jammu/Kashmir, Director J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Director (Planning) I&C Department, Chairman J&K Grameen Bank, President J&K SLBC Convener Bank, President Government schemes J&K Bank, Managing Director J&K State Cooperative Bank will act as Members of the Committee and Secretary/CEO, Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB) will be its Convener.
The terms of reference of the State Level Monitoring Committee shall be to fix district wise targets under J&K Rural Employment Generation. Programme and review the performance/achievements recorded in implementing of JKREGP by KVIB. The review should focus on total achievements in relation to target, suggest ways for improving performance and to correct the imbalances, if any, ensure that the performance of JKREGP are regularly reviewed in the District Level Review Committee (DLRC) headed by District Collector/District Magistrate by including it as permanent agenda point, review the sanctions made by various banks in relation to the recommendations made by District Level Task Force Committees. The Committee shall also review any other matter related to JKREGP Scheme. The State Level Monitoring Committee shall be serviced by the Industries & Commerce Department, reads the order.