Div Com reviews progress of NRLM in Jammu division

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 09:
Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday reviewed the progress of National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) in Jammu division here at a meeting of concerned departments.
According to an official, the meeting was informed that the main objective of this programme is to organize the poor people into Self Help Groups so that they could generate self-employment for their socio-economic upliftment.
The official said that the meeting was attended by Director Tourism Jammu, O P Bhagat, Joint Director Handloom Jammu, Namrita Dogra, Joint Director Handicrafts Jammu, Sukriti Sharma, Joint Director Technical Education Jammu, G M Bhat, AMD NRLM, Sham Lal, Joint Director Industries and Commerce Jammu Sandesh Sharma, Joint Director Agriculture, Bulesh K Zutshi, Deputy Director Health, Dr. Sanjeev Puri and other senior functionaries of concerned department.
Joint Directors of Handloom and Handicrafts informed about the various craft development programs started by the departments for imparting skill training and developing self employment among rural population.
The Div Com stressed for developing inter department co-ordination to promote the potential Self Help Groups by developing their skills further and introduce them with other aspirants who want to establish business by uniting into Self Help Groups. He asked the departments associated with promotion of craft for imparting skills to the members of SHGs as also for roping in ITI institutes for training them in different trades.
“After successful training the groups shall be affiliated with the concerned departments which will also provide market access to their products” he directed.
To improve the socio-economic status of the rural people under this mission, he also asked the departments to engage more men and women folks to achieve the desired results.