Div Com reviews progress of market checking, availability of essentials

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In view of holy month of Ramzan, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners of the valley to review progress of market checking, supply position of essential commodities, availability of water and electricity supply across the Valley.

All Deputy Commissioners informed the meeting about the progress report of market checking drives launched in their respective districts.

The meeting was informed that a fine of Rs 15,000 was recovered today and ten shops of profiteers were sealed in Pulwama district. Similarly in Shopian 200 establishments were inspected in and Rs 7000 as fine was realized from erring traders.

In Kulgam fine amount of Rs 39,000 was recovered besides 200 kg of rotten vegetables were also destroyed. It was revealed that in Anantnag district Rs 1.34 lakh fine has been recovered from the erring traders during the drive that started from Monday, besides 270 kg of rotten vegetables were also destroyed by the checking squad. Ten shops were sealed in Bandipora and 43 quintals of rotten fruit and vegetables were also destroyed in the district.

The meeting was also informed that Rs 40,000 fine was realized in Baramulla. Similarly in Kupwara, Rs 1.40 lakh fine was recovered and 4.50 quintals of rotten vegetables were destroyed. The officials of Budgam also informed the meeting that a fine amounting to Rs 73000 fine were realized from erring traders, besides, 110 kg vegetables and 50 litres of expired juices were also destroyed during the process.

Giving the details of market checking drive in Srinagar, the meeting was informed that 213 complaints were received in which 1300 shops and establishments were checked and Rs 2.8 lakh of the fine was recovered from profiteers from Monday.

DCs further informed the meeting that there is adequate stock of essential commodities like ration, LPG and petroleum in their districts.

The Divisional Commissioner asked all Deputy Commissioners to intensify the market checking drive and arrest the profiteers, hoarders and black marketers, besides seal their establishments under the relevant section of the aw.

Div Com said that all Deputy Commissioners would ensure the smooth distribution of essential commodities in the Valley, besides ensure that all shopkeepers should display rate list of essentials at their shops.

The meeting was further informed that 20 lakh birds and 85,000 sheep are available in farms of Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments.

He asked Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments to do health audit of birds and sheep laden trucks at Lower Munda round the clock.

Khan also exhorted upon the SMC authorities to provide better sanitation arrangements, besides installation and repair of street lights in the city and other important religious places.

PDD and PHE officials informed the meeting that they will ensure uninterrupted power and water supply in this holy month.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed on the concerned departments to work with dedication, synergy so that people do not face any inconvenience during the holy month of Ramzaan.

Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Shopian, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Controller Legal Metrology Department, Directors of FCS&CA, Urban Local Bodies, Sheep & Animal Husbandry, Chief Engineers of PHE & PHE and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

All other Deputy Commissioners participated the meeting through video conferencing.