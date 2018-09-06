Div Com reviews progress of land acquisition cases

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 05:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today reviewed the progress being made on land acquisition cases in Jammu-Akhnoor 4-laning project, Jammu Ring Road, Border Fencing and other ongoing developmental projects in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts here in a meeting.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar (in person), DC Samba Sushma Chauhan, DC Kathua Rohit Khajuria and ADC Udhampur, Krishan Lal (through Video conference) besides GM, NHIDCL, M G Vijay Kumar, Divisional Manager, SFC, Mohd. Rafi Khan and other concerned officers.
The meeting was informed that the work on Jammu Akhnoor 4-laning project is in full swing and soon after the clearance of trees, road foundation work will be initiated.
DC Samba briefed the Div Com about the status of compensation awarded to the land owners in Jammu Ring Road and Border fencing projects. She informed that a total of 29 villages fall under Border fencing out of which final award has been issued for 15 villages and 100 percent payment will be disbursed to the land owners at the earliest. She further informed that compensation award has also been issued under Jammu Ring road project and payment is under process.
While reviewing the status of compensation under Border fencing project at Kathua, Div Com was informed that compensation of Rs 4 crore has been awarded for 11 villages.
The meeting was also informed about the status of land acquisition and compensation for Chenani to Sudh Mahadev road project.
The Div Com asked the concerned functionaries to motivate the general public to look for their larger benefits out of development projects rather than be concerned about small difficulties for a short span of time due to ongoing developmental works like traffic congestion and power curtailments.
Emphasizing on prioritizing the disbursement cases of compensation in land acquisition cases, the Div Com directed the DCs to hold special camps in their respective districts to expedite the disbursement process.
The Div Com entrusted upon the concerned functionaries and executing agencies to maintain close coordination and asked them to take necessary measures to resolve the issues related to land acquisition. He also asked them to follow up the pending cases.
Later, the Div Com also reviewed the status of Jan Aushadhi stores in the districts. Secretary, IRCS, Jammu Region Dinesh Gupta projected the need to expedite the process for appointing Secretary Red cross in Kathua district to smoothen up the distribution of Red Cross material and its fund raising activities.