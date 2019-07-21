Div Com reviews progress of CS schemes

July 21, 2019 |

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired a Divisional Level Committee (DLC) meeting to review progress of Centrally Sponsored (CS) schemes of power sector viz- DDUGJY, IPDS, RGGVY-II, PMDP and SAUBHAGYA.

All Deputy Commissioners of the valley briefed the meeting regarding the progress and implementation of the PDD schemes in their respective districts.

Various issues regarding land and structure acquisition, assessment of crop damages, Private Negotiation Committee (PNC) meetings, public resentment for installation of transformers and electric poles, forest clearance, shifting of utilities, realignment of water pipes and other bottlenecks were discussed threadbare in the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner directed DC’s to complete the PNC meetings immediately for land, structure and crop damages. In case the land or structure owners do not agree, then compulsory mode of land and structure acquisition will be adopted without further delay so that the works on centrally sponsored schemes of power sector do not get delayed, he said.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed on completion of the transfer of land to the Power Development Department projects on expedited mode.

To resolve public resentment, Khan asked concerned Deputy Commissioner to hold meetings with senior citizens of the area and address their issues on priority so that the installation works of transformers and electric poles shall be completed in a time-bound manner.

For forest clearance to erect transmission towers, the Divisional Commissioner asked concerned officers to send the matter to the Forest Standing Committee immediately.

All Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers were directed to send the complete progress report of CS schemes of power sector to the Divisional Commissioner’s office within seven days of time for the course of necessary further action.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed upon the concerned officers to work with better coordination added zeal and in synergy with the concerned Deputy Commissioners so that the bottlenecks, if any other, in the CS schemes of Power Sector is removed immediately so that round the clock electricity will be provided to the consumers.

Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Chief Engineers of PDD Systems & Operations & Projects, Commissioner SMC, Superintending Engineers of R&B & Drainage and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas all Deputy Commissioners of the valley participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

