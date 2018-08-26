Div Com reviews progress of anti-encroachment drive

‘2199.05 kanals of State land, 4933.95 kanal Kahcharai lands retrieved’
SRINAGAR, AUGUST 25:
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting here to review the progress of ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the division.
The Div Com was informed that a total 2199.05 kanals of State land and 4933.95 kanals of Kahcharai lands were retrieved from illegal occupants across the valley, so far.
He was briefed that the drive is being held daily to expedite the process and achieve the set target on time.
On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner reiterated that the anti-encroachment drive will continue till all the State and Kahcharai lands are retrieved from illegal occupants. He directed the concerned to act against the violators as per the law.
He also urged people not to indulge in illegal construction activities and encroachments on State and Kahcharie lands.