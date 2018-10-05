Div Com reviews preparations for sanitation drive under SBM

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 04:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting to review the preparations of upcoming ‘Swachh Bharat’ drive during which a massive sanitation and cleanliness operations would be undertaken by the administration in the Srinagar city.
The meeting was informed that the Department of Technical Education are doing various activities under the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ programme across the State like cleanliness drives, Swatchhta Walk, Essay writing, Painting & Debate competitions, awareness programmes for energy conservation, usage of waste material, plantation drive, construction of raft boats with waste material, walkathons, and other related activities in a phased manner.
It was given out that the Department of Technical Education will provide one thousand student volunteers from different Polytechnics and ITIs for the Drive which would commence from October 16, 2018 to November 14.
The drive envisages cleanliness of major roads, river banks, hospitals, public parks, bus terminals and holding awareness camps on the importance of hygiene and a clean environment.
On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned to start Swachh Bharat drive across the capital city in a phased manner. For the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the drive, he also directed SMC, SDA, Tourism departments to provide logistics and manpower for the sanitation campaign.
He said cleanliness is not the responsibility of only a few people but it is the collective social responsibility. He said that the Swach Bharat drive should not be limited to a few days but should be a round-the-year effort.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director Technical Education, VC SDA, MD JKSRTC, Joint Commissioner SMC, Additional Transport Commissioner, Joint Director Department of Information & Public Relations Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Joint Director Horticulture, ARTO, Deputy Director Floriculture, officials from Department of Education and other concerned were present in the meeting.