Div Com reviews pace of restoration work on Khanqah-e-Maula

SRINAGAR:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today reviewed the pace of restoration and beautification work undergoing at historic Khanqah-e-Maula.
The meeting was attended by officials of I&FC, JKPCC, Wakf, SDA and other officials. The Div Com directed the officials to complete the restoration work at the earliest without compromising on the quality.
The JKPCC officials informed the meeting that the entire work will be completed within next two months. The Div Com also directed the JKPCC to construct a shed for installation of the portable water pump of Fire and Emergency services at a suitable place.
It was further revealed that strengthening of Jhelum embankment near the shrine will be completed within next twenty days.
The Div Com directed the PDD to start work on fire protection measures according to the fire audit DPR at the earliest. Under the works, PDD will replace the entire wiring with fireproof wiring, install lightning arresters and take other necessary measures.
The Div Com said that in the next high-level committee meeting the structures hindering the expansion of the shrine area will be acquired which will provide more space for devotees. He also directed the floriculture department to undertake beautification of the park in the coming days.
