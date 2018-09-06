Div Com reviews Muharram arrangements at Hassanabad, Zadibal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 05:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan accompanied by senior officers of divisional administration today visited Hassanabad and Zadibal areas and took stock of the facilities made available by the administration for hassle free observation of Muharram congregations.
The Divisional Commissioner conducted a meeting in the premises of Imambara Hassanabad and issued instructions to the concerned officers for monitoring the arrangements.
The meeting was told that FCS&CA has kept available additional ration supply in various Shia Muslim areas in Srinagar district which include 8500 litres of K-oil, additional quintals of additional sugar quota besides one vehicle with gas cylinders would be made available each day for 4433 Shia families during the Muharram days.
The Divisional Commissioner was also informed that adequate arrangements for providing medicare to the people are in place and the department has kept available 32 ambulances equipped with necessary medicines, doctors and paramedical staff.
He directed the concerned departments to ensure un-interrupted power and drinking water supply, availability of essential commodities like food grains, sugar, LPG, ensuring adequate quantity of firewood for distribution and availability of ambulances, first aid kits, doctors and para-medical staff during the Muharram days.
He directed LAWDA to clean the historical springs at Hassanabad area immediately.
Later, Div Com visited ImambaraZadibal and took stock of arrangements made in connection with auspicious days of Muharram at Zadibal area.
Divisional Commissioner stressed on the officers to extend all facilities to the people especially in the Shia dominated areas.
IG Traffic was asked to draw a route plan for Shia dominated areas for hassle free movement of transport during Muharram days.
Div Comm instructed the Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation to ensure cleanliness around Imambaras from September 07 twice a day on daily basis and directed them to replace damaged street lights immediately.
Khan directed the Roads & Buildings Department to ensure repair and macadamization of all roads leading to Imambaras.
He instructed PHE department to provide 24x7 water supplies in Shia dominated area besides deploy additional water tankers during the Muharram congregations. Additional Fire Tenders were also deployed in these areas.
On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner asked the Divisional Administration to make all the necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of all the remembrance functions and procession related to Muharram.
District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, IG Traffic Kashmir Basant Rath, Principal GMC Dr Samia Rashid, Commissioner SMC Peer Hafizullah, Vice Chairman LAWDA A.H. Shah, Joint Director of Information, Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Chief Engineers of PHE, PDD, R&B, Deputy Director FCS&CA, Deputy Director Health Services, RTO Kashmir, SSP Traffic, SP North and other concerned officers accompanied the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.