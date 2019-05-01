Div Com reviews LPG availability in valley

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday reviewed various issues regarding the availability of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders across the valley.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed the concerned officers to ensure stocking of LPG cylinders so that there is no shortage of cooking gas.

The oil companies were also directed to ensure buffer stocking of LPG across Kashmir Division.

Khan stressed on better coordination among various agencies so that people do not feel any in convenience regarding LPG availability.

Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Director FCS&CA, Representatives of Oil Companies and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.