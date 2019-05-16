Div Com reviews land acquisition cases across Jammu division

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday reviewed the progress of land acquisition cases across Jammu division, here at meeting.

As per an official, the meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division through video conferencing.

The DCs apprised the Div Com of present status of land requisition and acquisition cases in their respective districts.

The Div Com sought case wise details and asked the DCs for resolving the pending land acquisition and requisition cases in their respective districts.

