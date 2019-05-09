Div Com reviews issues of School of Architecture, Bemina

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting to review various issues related to School of Architecture, Bemina.

The issues were discussed threadbare in the meeting including availability of land for setting up exclusive infrastructure of School of Architecture, filling of vacant faculty positions and other problems.

The meeting was informed that the architecture school is presently housed inside a block of Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial College Bemina (erstwhile Government Degree College Bemina) with government planning to build a full-fledged campus for the architecture school nearby. The college is seen as a step towards catering to the rising demand of students opting for the architecture courses in the valley who initially had to go outside for the Bachelor of Architecture. The admission to the school is currently being administered to the students clearing the National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) which is as per the Council of Architecture guidelines. The college is going to be the first in the valley where students will take up research and capacity building and the documentation of the old city architecture will be taken up.

School Authorities appraised that it needs more space till the setting up of their exclusive building.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the school officials to inspect the vacated campus of CUK at Nowgaam or Baghi Dilawar Khan College for the said purpose so that the School of Architecture can be shifted to new place from Bemina.

The Divisional Commissioner also asked Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to visit the campus immediately and inquire with authorities and students about different issues pertaining to them and furnish a complete report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office within ten days for further course of necessary action.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner said that the Jammu and Kashmir government run School of Architecture is a step towards quality education.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Director Colleges, Director Planning Higher Education Department, Controller of Examinations, Deputy Registrar, Financial Advisor and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.