Div Com reviews issues of Mulberry plantation across valley

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting to review various issues with regards to Mulberry Plantation across the Kashmir Division.

Various issues were discussed threadbare in the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner asked officers of Irrigation and Flood Control to identify locations along Flood Spill Channel besides all Deputy Commissioners were instructed to earmark vulnerable soil erosion locations in their respective districts for Mulberry Plantation. Railway authorities were asked to demarcate locations along railway track to plant High density Mulberry Plantation. All departments were asked to submit holistic action plan of Mulberry Plantation across the valley to the Divisional Commissioner’s office within ten days for necessary course of action.

Social Forestry department was asked to arrange and distribute Mulberry sapling along other plants to the farming community free of cost.

Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Director Sericulture Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Senior Scientist CSRTI, Conservator Forests, Deputy Director Floriculture, Chief Area Manager Railways and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.