Div Com reviews implementation of ICPS, Child Line Schemes

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 14:
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Thursday chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioner’s of Jammu Division to review the progress on implementation of Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) and Child Line Foundation Schemes in Jammu division.
As per an official, the meeting was attended by State Mission Director, ICPS G.A. Sofi, SSP Headquarter Jammu, R C Kotwal, Assistant Director Social Welfare Jammu, Ajay Salaan, Child line Coordinators and other senior functionaries of Education, Red Cross Society besides DCs of Jammu division along with concerned officers attended the meeting through Video conferencing.
The DCs and Social Welfare Officers from Jammu division apprised the meeting about the number of cases they have received from their respective districts.
The DCs also informed about the performance of child protection homes in their respective districts. It was informed that un-registered child care institutions have been directed to complete the process of registration at the earliest.
Div Com stressed on effective implementation of Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), which guarantees dignified and futuristic life for the children in distress. He asked for providing skill development trainings to children above 14 years.
Div Com directed the DCs to conduct survey at district and block level to assess issues including child labour, bonded labour, child marriage, dropout children, orphan children and children affected by various conflicts so that proper intervention can be planned to minimize such issues.