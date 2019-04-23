Div Com reviews Hokersar wetland issues

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review issues regarding Hokersar wetland.

Various issues were discussed threadbare in the meeting. Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control, Chief Wild Life Warden, Deputy Director Tourism, Local NGO and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.