Div Com reviews highway issues

July 07, 2019

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired a meeting to review issues related to highway.

Threadbare discussions were held in the meeting regarding various issues including road widening & alignments on highway.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir directed the concerned officers to remove all bottlenecks immediately so that the pending work of National Highway shall be completed in a time bound manner for the convenience of commuters.

He asked Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Beacon officers to figure out the various issues which pertain to the Highway and furnish the complete report to the Divisional Commissioner within three days for further course action.

Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar K.K. Sidha, BEACON engineers, revenue officials, landowners and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.