Div Com reviews election preparedness at Ramban

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Nodal Officers and other district officers in Ramban to review preparedness of district election authority for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

As per an official, District Election Officer (DEO), Showkat Aijaz Bhat, ADDC, Nawab Din, ADC, Dr. Basharat Hussain, Dy. DEO, ARO-55, Ramban (ACR) Harbans Lal, ACD, CEO, CHO,XENs besides other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

The Div Com discussed wide-ranging issues related to provision of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) at the Polling Stations, facilities for PwD voters, Voters’ education activities and other election related measures.

The Div Com was apprised by the DEO that all basic facilities would be assured at identified polling stations which are without electricity, drinking water, toilet and other amenities. He further informed that the work is in progress by the concerned departments in this regard.

The Div Com asked the DEO to put in place all such facilities at each polling station well in advance to facilitate hassle-free elections.

The Div Com stressed on the mobility for the persons with special- needs. He asked the DEO to ensure availability of Ramp, wheel chairs and other requirements for such persons, He enjoined upon the concerned officers to work in coordination and cooperation for the smooth completion of the election process in a fair, transparent and responsive manner.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also reviewed the functioning of RDD, Agriculture, Horticulture, PHE, PDD and PWD in a separate meeting, the official added.