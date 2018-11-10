Div Com reviews Eid-Milad arrangements

Srinagar, November 09:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting to take stock of arrangements being made for the celebrations of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in the division.
The biggest congregation of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be held at Aasar-i-Sharief Hazratbal. While as large number of devotees are expected to throng Jenab Sahib Soura, AsarShariefKalashpora in the district Srinagar, AhamSharief Bandipora, Makhama Beerwah in Budgam, Kabamarg and Khiram-Sirhama in Anantnag and Pinjoora shrine in Shopian district.
The Divisional Commissioner while reviewing the arrangements stressed upon the officers for providing all the requisite facilities to the devotees such as safe drinking water, sanitation, Medicare facilities besides critical care ambulances, un-interrupted power supply, heating arrangements, adequate transport facilities, parking places, adequate number of fire tenders, installation of CCTVs, deployment of magistracy and other facilities on the Milad days.
He also directed for conduct of safety drills around the shrines where large congregations are expected. Besides, he also directed for keeping ready snow clearance machines at the venues.
He asked DDCs to setup a control room and depute nodal officers in their respective offices so that people get information regarding the festival. He also called for intensive market checkings to keep a check on black marketing, profiteering, and hoarding.
To ensure proper lighting of the worship places during the auspicious days, Div Com directed for additional facilities of diesel generator sets at Hazratbal shrine. He also called upon SMC authorities to ensure proper sanitation measures at the sanctum sanctorum. He directed the Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar for establishing 5 medical camps at Dargah.
The Divisional Commissioner enjoined upon the authorities of FCS&CA for providing sufficient quota of Rice, atta and sugar to the people.
RTO authoroties were asked to ensure round-the-clock transport services to the devotees especially during night hours across the valley.
The Divisional Commissioner enjoined upon the Traffic Department to streamline the traffic arrangements to facilitate the devotees and ensure better transport facilities and route plan across the valley during Milad days.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director FCS&CA, CEO Waqaf Board, Chief Engineer PHE, Joint Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Controllers of LMD, Metrology & Food Safety, Superintending Engineers of PHE and PDD, Senior Superintendent of Police Security, Superintendent of Police Traffic, Superintendent of Police Hazratbal, Deputy Director Health Services, SE LAWDA, members of Waqaf Board and other officers whereas District Development Commissioners of Leh, Kargil, Anantnag, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam participated in the meeting through Video Conferencing.