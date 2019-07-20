Div Com reviews developmental scenario of Ramban

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Inspects Railway project, Yatra arrangements

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com), Jammu, Sanjeev Verma chaired a high level meeting at Ramban to review the progress of ongoing railway and NH-44 Four Laning projects besides the arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, ADDC Nawab Din, ADC, Dr. Basharat Hussain, Chief Engineer of Railway, ACR, ACD, SDMs, CPO, representatives of construction companies besides district and sectoral officers of various departments attended the meeting.

The Div Com reviewed the development scenario and implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in district which include AYUSHMAN BHARAT, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Maan Daan Yojana (PMSMDY), Integrated Social Security Scheme, MDM etc. The achievements made so far and action plan were also discussed.

The DC Ramban appraised the Div Com about the achievements and activities of different departments. He informed that 35 KM PMGSY road has been macadamized in the district and work is in progress on other roads. He informed that concerned departments are directed to ensure enrolment of all deserved beneficiaries under different pension and welfare schemes.

He further informed that the District administration is going to organise a week long programme at Pachayat levels to promote skill development, employment generation and Flagship schemes.

While reviewing the yatra arrangements, the Div Com appreciated the district administration for making available adequate facilities including accommodation, shelter sheds, toilet facility, water supply, health, sanitation, establishment of Langars and other basic facilities for Yatris.

Verma also took stock of railway line projects falling in jurisdiction of district Ramban and discussed bottlenecks and other issues hampering the pace of these prestigious projects.

Several issues and bottlenecks, legal and technical issues were discussed to ensure the early completion of these national projects which aim at to provide relief and comfort to the general public.

Emphasising the importance of Railway and four-laning projects, the Div Com directed the District Administration and construction companies to coordinate for removing bottlenecks, if any.

Forest department was directed to start cutting of demarcated trees from prescribed date besides planting fruits trees on idle land. The TLMD engineers were directed to immediately shift the electric towers coming on the acquired land.